ROSEBURG — Umpqua National Forest Supervisor Alice Carlton announced in a press release this week the arrival of its new Public Affairs Officer, Mark Turney, effective Oct. 28.
The Wisconsin native is a combat veteran with a military career spanning more than 27 years. He has completed over 700 combat missions and has served in both the Army Reserve and National Guard.
“We are really excited to have a Public Affairs Officer of Mark’s caliber and global experience to work with us in leading our public, congressional and community engagement programs,” said Carlton in the press release.
Currently, Turney is stationed in Italy concluding his position as Deputy Public Affairs Officer for the United States Army. In the past, he has worked as Public Affairs Officer for the Navy and the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.
In 1998, Turney graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in photojournalism and art photography. He has had experience working with a variety of newspapers and publications including The New York Times, Washington Post and the Associated Press.
During his time at the U.S. Navy’s Trident Refit Facility in Georgia, he studied crisis communication and became a member of the U.S. Navy’s Radiological Assistance Team.
According to the press release, Mark and his wife, Lenora, are excited about getting back to a public lands agency and will have an open door policy for anyone interested in learning about the forests and its challenges.
Turney is replacing current Public Affairs Officer Cheryl Kaplan, who is retiring Oct. 31 after committing 23 years to the Umpqua National Forest. He will arrive to Roseburg in late October.