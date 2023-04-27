The 31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Steering Committee is pleased to announce the Derby has grant funds available for fishery enhancement projects in the Umpqua River Basin.
Over the past 30 years, due to the generosity of our many supporters, the Umpqua Derby has awarded $1.83 million for over 400 fishery enhancement, restoration, and educational projects in the Umpqua Basin.
These funds are matched with other donations to support hundreds of fishery and educational projects throughout Douglas County. In 2022, Umpqua Derby Projects included: Rock Creek Riparian Habitat Restoration; South Umpqua Winter Steelhead Smolt Acclimation; and the new North Umpqua Live-Streaming Fish Video (UmpquaFish.com).
The application forms are available by calling Douglas Timber Operators, (541) 672-0757. Following is a partial list of the grant qualification guidelines:
• Projects on private lands will have priority funding;
• Project ability to achieve success in a variety of management objectives;
• Projects which are cost-shared by the applicant (funds or contributed goods and services);
• Projects completed by June 30, 2024 (applicants may reapply in succeeding years);
Projects that improve or restore habitat and/or improve fish passage will have priority over other projects; and
Projects which benefit wild populations of salmon, steelhead and trout will have priority (not to the exclusion) over other fish species.
All project applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 31, 2023.
2023 Derby Project Grant Awards will be announced by July 1, 2023.
