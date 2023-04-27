2023 Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby

The 31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Steering Committee is pleased to announce the Derby has grant funds available for fishery enhancement projects in the Umpqua River Basin.

Over the past 30 years, due to the generosity of our many supporters, the Umpqua Derby has awarded $1.83 million for over 400 fishery enhancement, restoration, and educational projects in the Umpqua Basin.

