The Board of Directors at Bob Belloni Ranch recently appointed Naomi Ulsted as executive director.
Ulsted comes to the ranch with extensive experience in executive management, most recently as the operations director for MTC in the Salt Lake City area, where she provided technical assistance and support to multiple educational contracts, focusing on career and technical education, academics, recruitment/admissions and placement. Ulsted was instrumental in developing and implementing procedures and programming to ensure clients received cutting edge workforce training.
Prior to her most recent position, Ulsted also worked in several leadership positions with the Job Corps, across Oregon for over a decade. During her tenure with the organization, she provided leadership for 80 full time staff at Springdale Job Corps, including the Troutdale site and the northwest Portland site. Some of her key accomplishments include:
- Partnering with public and private entities to ensure cutting edge career and technical education training. Naomi brokered partnerships with community colleges and four-year universities to ensure pathways to success for students.
- Spearheading the campus’ transition to a trauma informed care approach and establishing a positive normative culture. The center moved from a ranking of 60 to 22 during that time, with an increased graduation rate of 25%.
- Ensuring compliance with Department of Labor and operator regulations, and maintaining diplomatic and productive relationships with elected officials, business partners, educational partners, and Department of Labor representatives.
- Overseeing contract’s operations and labor budget and ensuring contractual obligations to the Department of Labor were met in accordance with Federal Acquisitions Regulations. In her role, Naomi ensured facilities were safe and in order, operated within budget and maintained smoothly operating administrative departments.
Ulsted also collaborated with business development to research, write and present proposals for Job Corps contracts and traveled to multiple regional Department of Labor offices as part of the contracts presentation teams.
Ulsted’s prior experience has also seen her provide leadership in programs areas including career and technical training, high school and GED programs, adult basic education, dormitories, recreational programming, student medical services, counseling and records.
Ulsted also created PIVOT high school classes and schedule, enabling students to earn high school diplomas through collaboration with the Springdale High School (accredited by AdvanceEd). She led the team in developing curriculum, evaluating incoming transcripts and scheduling all students.
Ulsted has also managed the Tongue Point Job Corps’ Academic Department, including GED and high school programs, literacy and numeracy skills, drivers’ education, English as a Second Language and the Advanced Career Training (college) program.
Ulsted has a strong academic track record, with a master’s degree in English language and literature/letters from Portland State University and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Linfield College.
In her spare time, Ulsted has volunteered serving on Oregon’s Worksystems Workforce Investment Board, assisting with overseeing, and providing insight and direction to Worksystems and their social service, education and training partners. She participated on the government affairs subcommittee, working to inform and educate state and local representatives and influence the state's legislative agenda to provide more support for the board's goals and priorities.
Additionally, Ulsted has given of her time to Family of Friends Mentoring where she mentored young children, meeting consistently each week to support, talk and laugh. In this volunteer position, she provided coaching and support.
Bob Belloni Ranch is delighted to welcome Ulsted back to Oregon and to the organization as she leads them into their 53rd year of service to young people and families across the state.
To reach Ulsted, e-mail nulsted@belloniranch.org or call (541)269-0321.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In