SOUTH COAST — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is pushing for Oregon’s craft brewers, which guarantees new jobs, to get help after taking a hit during the 35-day partial government shutdown.
According to a press release, both Wyden and U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer pressed federal regulators to “turn their attention immediately to processing applications from Oregon’s craft brewers, vintners, cider makers, and distillers” on Monday, Jan. 28.
In a joint letter to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, both pointed to the now-ended government shutdown for why the TTB halted its processing of important applications. This halt created a backlog “for these job-creating businesses,” the release said.
“This regulatory paralysis disproportionately disadvantages small, craft brewers, vintners, cider makers, and distillers, who depend on new product releases for their businesses’ survival,” wrote Wyden and Blumenauer together to TTB Administrator John Manfreda, cited in the release. “In addition to the almost certain loss of money and inventory, coupled with cash flow disruptions, the craft beverage producers in our state have expressed concern over longer-lasting impacts.”
In addition to this, Wyden and Blumenauer pointed out that those impacts include “critical space on store shelves and in taprooms, and the potential inability to fulfill contracts, which may hurt their businesses for years to come,” they wrote in the letter.
The release noted that Wyden is the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, while Blumenauer is a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee, and that both of which have oversight responsibility of the TTB.
Not only that, but both stated in the letter that their work in recent years to “streamline and accelerate TTB approval processes has meant the vast majority of formula and label applications before the shutdown were approved in less than 10 days, with processing times for labels dropping to as little as two days,” the release said.
“Modernizing TTB’s regulatory infrastructure has transformed the craft beverage industry, and has helped to fuel the continued growth of the sector,” they wrote. “Rather than rotating beers seasonally, many brewers today release new beers weekly or monthly; and retailers and consumers have come to expect regular releases of new products. If craft beverage producers are unable to meet consumers’ expectations or fulfill contracts because of the TTB shutdown backlog, the consequences to these businesses may be disastrous.”