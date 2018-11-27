COOS COUNTY — U.S. Highway 101 is reopened after Tuesday's fatal accident, which kept lanes closed for almost three hours.
The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Accord, driven by Reedsport resident Ashley Ridenour, 31, was traveling southbound on Highway 101 when “for unknown reasons crossed the center line,” stated a press release from Oregon State Police.
Ridenour crossed that line at 1 p.m. near milepost 229 and struck a Dodge pickup that was towing a travel trailer, driven by John Bohmfalk, 72, from Coulee Dam, Wash. With him in the vehicle was Vicki Bohmfalk, 68.
“Ridenour sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.
Both John and Vicki Bohmfalk sustained minor injuries.
“Mast Bros Towing is working to remove the pickup and trailer,” the release said. “The roadway is expected to be open by 6:30 p.m. or before if possible.”
OSP received assistance from the North Bend Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, North Bay Fire Department, Hauser Fire Department, Bay City Ambulance, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Before Highway 101 fully reopened, ODOT was able to open at least one lane around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"There will be flaggers and traffic delays in the area as traffic clears," said Dan Latham, public information officer with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
To alleviate traffic, vehicles were detoured to North Bay Road. However, while drivers navigated the new route, North Bay Road saw another accident.
"Although I don’t know what the cause was, it (involved) three cars, one injury," wrote Deputy Gabe Fabrizio in an email to The World late Tuesday evening, public information officer with the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
The World will update this story online as more information is released.