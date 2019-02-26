BROOKINGS — U.S. Highway 101 remains closed this morning north of brookings at milepost 344.
Oregon Department of Transportation and contractors will meet today to come up with a plan to repair the slide area.
“Hopefully, we can get a single lane open under gravel later today,” said ODOT District Manager Darrin Neavoll, “but given the nature of the sunken grade that maybe wishful thinking.”
The slide, known by locals as the Hooskanadan Slide, abruptly shifted yesterday and is a chronic trouble spot on Highway 101.
Nearby Carpenterville Highway is closed to through traffic, including commercial trucks. Through traffic should use alternate state highway routes.