COOS COUNTY -- This week, construction crews plan to open up one of the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 south of downtown Coos Bay to traffic.
As of now, there are the two southbound lanes completed during Phase One of the project near the connector with State Route 42 and are being used for traffic headed in both directions.
“They plan on today shifting traffic from the southbound bridge where they have one lane going in each direction and move northbound traffic onto one lane of the northbound bridge,” said Dan Latham with ODOT on Tuesday.
The northbound side has been closed to travelers since the second phase of the project, which started in June.
“They’ve got the rail on the bridge and paved the approaches late last week,” Latham said.
One of the big jobs still left before the project is finished is putting up guard rails along the side of the bridge.
“Once they get the guard rail finished, they should be able to open up both directions to two lanes," Latham said. "That should be completed in the next week or two."
Even once both lanes open again, there are still a few finishing touches to be made which include some seeding and landscape work.
“Once they get both lanes open, whatever’s left is cleanup work or landscaping seeding off the road,” Latham said.
According to Latham, the project does not appear to have exceeded its $3.3 million budget but ODOT won’t have an exact cost for a couple more months.
Several years ago, ODOT noticed the culvert was sinking. There was a crack in the box that allowed dirt to get into the culvert and weighed it down.
Replacing the culvert and tide gate with bridges will open up the waterway to South Port Slough, allowing for better fish flow.
This particular culvert replacement is part of a series ODOT road constructions along Highway 38 and Highway 101, aimed at creating a priority route from the I-5 corridor in the event of the Cascadia earthquake.