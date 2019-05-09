NORTH BEND — Helicopter flights are increasing out of North Bend.
In a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, those in the Coos Bay-North Bend area will notice increased flights between May 13 and May 24.
“Aviators assigned to Coast Guard Sector North Bend will be tested and evaluated by an aviation standardization team from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Ala., during the annual training operation,” the release said.
The standardization team coming to the bay area is made up of instructor pilots, flight mechanics, rescue swimmers and maintenance personnel to evaluate the entirety of Sector North Bend’s Aviation Program.
All the evaluation flights are scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., excluding the weekend.