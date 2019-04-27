NORTH BEND — Community members were once again invited to meet hundreds of U.S. Coast Guard members and local first responders at its second annual open house.
The event, which was held Saturday at the Sector North Bend air station, allowed visitors the opportunity to see up close and personal the varied equipment, aircrafts, vessels and services the Coast Guard has to offer.
Lt. Maggie Champlin talks Saturday to visitors of an open house at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend.
Lt. Wade Myers said the open house is not only a great way to show the community the inner workings of the Coast Guard and how it responds to missions, but also it’s a way to thank them for their continued support.
“We received lots of donations from the community during the partial government shutdown and we really wanted to pay them back,” said Myers. “This year we provided a free lunch prepared by the Chief Petty Officer Association to everyone as our way of saying thank you.”
The open house included members and displays from Station Coos Bay, Air Station Sacramento, Sector Columbia River and Aids to Navigation Team Coos Bay.
It also included displays from a number of local law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel including the North Bend Fire Department and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office to name a few.
Captain Brandon Henderson of the Bandon Rural Fire District/SORA Dive Team showed off diving equipment used to assist agencies with search and rescue missions as well as deep water evidence recovery.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend holds its annual open house Saturday.
North Bend resident Ron Nance and his family stopped by the display to learn more about the local dive team and even try on a dry suit.
“We’re never going to have an opportunity like this again to see these kinds of demonstrations so up close,” said Nance. “It’s a great event to attend and we really wanted to let the Coast Guard and everyone here know that we appreciate them.”