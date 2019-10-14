SOUTH COAST — The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting marine safety and survival training in five cities along the Oregon Coast starting at the end of the month.
According to a press release from the Coast Guard, it is offering six separate two-day trainings starting Oct. 24.
“The trainings are designed for commercial fishermen, not the general public,” the release said.
The first training is in Newport at the Englund Marine Store from Oct. 24 to 25. For more information, call 541-574-6534 at ext. 57410. Another training will be held again Oct. 29-30 in Garibaldi at the Garibaldi fire house. For more information about the Garibaldi training, call 503-240-9373.
The next training is Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Astoria at the Armory. For more information on that training, call 503-325-8573.
The training held in Gold Beach is Nov. 5-6 at the Curry County Fairground’s Forestry Building. For more information, call 541-756-9224.
The training in Coos County is Nov. 7-8 in Charleston at the Coast Guard Station Coos Bay. For more information, call 541-756-9224.
The last training is Nov. 13-14 in Newport at the Englund Marine Store. For more information, call 541-574-6534 at ext. 57410.
“The public is advised that flares, fires on the beaches and jetties, and smoke on vessels in port will be visible near these locations on the above dates as part of the training,” the release said. “The training gives commercial fishermen the opportunity to receive valuable hands-on safety equipment and emergency drill training in select Oregon fishing ports leading up to the commercial Dungeness crab season.”
Those who participate will be taught how to use emergency equipment on board commercial fishing vessels, including floatation devices, life rafts and fire extinguishers.
“They will learn and practice man-overboard recovery procedures, abandoning ship, firefighting and flood control through on-board emergency drills and practical demonstrations,” the release said.
“This is required training for documented commercial fishing vessels that operate beyond the boundary line,” said Curt Farrell, Coast Guard fishing vessel safety coordinator for Oregon and Southwest Washington, in the release. “Fishermen who have already taken the course are encouraged to attend again to sharpen their skills. A refresher course is recommended every five years. A study by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health determined that after five years, the effectiveness of training in reducing fatalities declines significantly.”
Once finished with the training, participants will have earned certification to run emergency drills on commercial fishing vessels, the release said.