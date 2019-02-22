COOS COUNTY — Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend Cpt. Olav Saboe penned a letter Friday thanking the community for its generosity and support during the partial government shutdown.
The 35-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, affected more than 42,000 Coast Guard members nationwide including members locally in North Bend. The following is Cpt. Saboe’s complete thank you letter.
“To the greater North Bend and Coos Bay community,
On behalf of the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard I want to thank you for your tremendous outpouring of support during the recent government shut down. The lapse in funding and resulting missed paychecks resulted in much uncertainty and angst for all members of the Coast Guard.
While we continued to protect our coast line and the maritime public during that period it was reassuring to know that you value our service and our role as members of the community.
The food donations, hot meals provided and monetary and gift card donations was very much needed and appreciated. Thank you to all the area businesses, non-profits, fellow service organizations, and local citizens who contributed during our time of need.
It is an honor for us to be stationed here in coastal Oregon and to be a part of this amazing community. We truly appreciate your support,
Captain Olav Saboe, Commander Sector North Bend”