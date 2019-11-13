BROOKINGS — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who reported missing Tuesday night in the waters near the Chetco River.
In an updated press release from the Coast Guard, the search for missing Dan VanCleave, 59, was suspended on Wednesday night after over 22 hours of combined searches.
“Suspending a search is never an easy decision to make,” said Capt. Benjamin Berg, chief of response for the 13th Coast Guard District, in the release. “We strive to save every single life, but tonight our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. VanCleave.”
Those combined searches were coordinated by Coast Guard Sector North Bend, counting 14 in total, and conducted by the MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Chetco River and a beach-combing search conducted by members of Station Chetco River. All searches resulted in negative results.
As The World previously reported, VanCleave was first reported missing after failing to return home before sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
“The 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle conducted a forensics investigation and VanCleave’s cellphone company produced the phone’s location on land in Brookings, with a 2000-foot radius area of uncertainty that includes the beaches and ocean,” an earlier press release from the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard Station Chetco River conducted a land-based search of the beach areas within the cell phone’s range at approximately 7:10 p.m. as well as launched illumination flares.
The Coast Guard Sector North Bend launched its rescue helicopter, a MH-65 Dolphin, at approximately 7:40 p.m. to search above the marine layer to possibly draw a flare and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from the Station Chetco River searched the Chetco River entrance area.
VanCleave’s truck and trailer was later located at the Brookings Boat Basin and video footage from the bar-tower’s camera was reviewed by Coast Guard members to determine if or when VanCleave’s vessel departed the harbor.
“At 10 p.m. the aircrew located an unlit boat 1.7 miles south of the Chetco River Jetty,” said the press release. “The MLB crew arrived on scene and confirmed that the 16-foot vessel, which was found with the engine idling in the down position, was registered to VanCleave. His cellphone and other personal items were found. However, the boat was unattended.”
VanCleave’s boat was towed into Brookings and authorities continued to search the area throughout the night into Wednesday morning.
“The air temperature was reported at 48 degrees with a water temperature of 50 degrees,” said the press release. “Visibility was 200 yards.”