BROOKINGS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reported missing Tuesday night in the waters in the vicinity of the Chetco River.
According to a press release by the Coast Guard, Dan VanCleave, 59, was reported overdue by his wife Tuesday after he failed to return home before sunset.
“The 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle conducted a forensics investigation and VanCleave’s cellphone company produced the phone’s location on land in Brookings, with a 2000-foot radius area of uncertainty that includes the beaches and ocean,” said the press release.
The Coast Guard Station Chetco River conducted a land-based search of the beach areas within the cell phone’s range at approximately 7:10 p.m. as well as launched illumination flares.
The Coast Guard Sector North Bend launched its rescue helicopter, a MH-65 Dolphin, at approximately 7:40 p.m. to search above the marine layer to possibly draw a flare and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from the Station Chetco River searched the Chetco River entrance area.
You have free articles remaining.
VanCleave’s truck and trailer was later located at the Brookings Boat Basin and video footage from the bar-tower’s camera was reviewed by Coast Guard members to determine if or when VanCleave’s vessel departed the harbor.
“At 10 p.m. the aircrew located an unlit boat 1.7 miles south of the Chetco River Jetty,” said the press release. “The MLB crew arrived on scene and confirmed that the 16-foot vessel, which was found with the engine idling in the down position, was registered to VanCleave. His cellphone and other personal items were found. However, the boat was unattended.”
VanCleave’s boat was towed into Brookings and authorities continued to search the area throughout the night into Wednesday morning.
“The air temperature was reported at 48 degrees with a water temperature of 50 degrees,” said the press release. “Visibility was 200 yards.”