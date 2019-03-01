SOUTH COAST — Members from U.S. Coast Guard Station North Bend rescued a 73-year-old man stranded in the snow this week.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard members worked with Douglas County Search and Rescue to help Llyod Cline after he’d been stranded for several days.
Cline, a watchman working as security watch for Double S Logging, found himself trapped in the Elk Creek area off Upper Smith River Road after the previous storm raged across the coast,.
“Rescue efforts were attempted Monday and Tuesday, however hazards and severe weather hampered rescuers from reaching Mr. Cline,” the release said. “Air assets could not be utilized due to limited visibility and heavy snow falling.”
It wasn’t until Wednesday, Feb. 27 when the ground SAR personnel tried to get to Cline again and a brief break in weather allowed a helicopter rescue attempt.
“The flight crew flew to Cline’s location and was able to successfully rescue him,” the release said, adding that he was then flown to River Bend hospital for treatment.