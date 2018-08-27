NORTH BEND — More than the usual U.S. Coast Guard helicopters will be taking flight this week.
In a press release sent out Monday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard notified the public and those who live near the base that these flights are going to increase out of North Bend between August 27 and September 7.
“Aviators assigned to Coast Guard Sector North Bend will be tested and evaluated by an aviation standardization team from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama, during the annual training operation,” the release said.
This visiting team includes instructor pilots, flight mechanics, rescue swimmers, and maintenance personnel who will evaluate the sector’s aviation program, according to the release.
“All the evaluation flights are scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., excluding this weekend,” the release said.