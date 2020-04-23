SOUTH COAST — After a grueling 15-hour rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard successfully towed commercial vessel Ocean Faith home last week.
The radio call for help was made just days after BM3 Adam McDermott qualified as a coxswain, a designation that allows him to operate a vessel. This would become his first rescue while in charge of a boat.
“I was definitely a little nervous at first,” said McDermott, of North Carolina.
“(Ocean Faith) had lost propulsion. They were drifting 35 miles south from where we are, down near Port Orford (and) seven miles offshore.”
McDermott and his crew departed Boat Station Coos Bay at 4:30 p.m. on April 13 to help the 61-foot, 65-ton crabbing vessel.
At first, they were met with clear skies and calm seas. It took the crew just an hour and a half to reach the stricken craft, the quiet wind and swell making for a “real easy ride.”
But once they arrived, the weather turned. “The wind picked up and that’s when it got difficult,” he said. “It slowed us down.”
As they readied to tow Ocean Faith back to Coos Bay, McDermott’s crew saw the sun go down. They saw it rise again before the rescue effort was completed.
“Being in charge of the boat … it’s nerve-racking when you’re out there,” McDermott said. “When the weather turned, you get nervous. But it’s nothing you can’t handle.”
He credited his USCG training for a successful mission. “I believe whatever we encounter, this prepared us for the next time."
