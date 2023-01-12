Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

One lane of U.S. Highway 101 is expected to reopen by Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to all traffic following a four-day closure due to a landslide.

We expect one lane will be open tomorrow afternoon but bad weather could disrupt our schedule.



