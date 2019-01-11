Tyler Hill, of BSA Troop 153, passed his Eagle Scout Board of Review on Dec. 20. The Board of Review is the final step in earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Tyler earned 33 merit badges, a dozen more than the 21 required for the rank of Eagle Scout. He has served as the troop's senior patrol leader and is currently serving as the troop representative for the Order of the Arrow, scouting's national honor society.
Hill's Eagle Scout service project was to re-purpose a storage container located Marshfield High School. He recruited 49 volunteers to scrape, paint and insulate the container and to construct interior shelving. The container is now ready for storing supplies and equipment to be used in case of natural disasters or other emergencies. Over 500 volunteer hours were invested. Hill became interested in the project after he received his Teen Community Emergency Response Team certification.
Tyler, 15, is a sophomore at North Bend High School. In addition to being active in Scouting, he plays the baritone saxophone in the jazz and symphonic bands, and competes for the Bulldog's swim and cross-county teams. He has participated in the high school Science and Knowledge Bowl. Tyler maintains a 4.0 GPA and has received a perfect attendance award. He was recently inducted into the Science National Honor Society.
Tyler is also active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in a variety of leadership positions in the church's youth program. He plans on serving a two-year mission for the church after high school graduation. Following his mission, his plans for the future include studies at Brigham Young University or BYU-Idaho.