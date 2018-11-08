COOS COUNTY — Two cars collided Wednesday afternoon on U.S Highway 101 near Mile Post 229, propelling one vehicle into a nearby ditch.
Oregon State Police responded to the scene at 1:54 p.m., where troopers found a blue Honda Pilot off road and a gold Chevy Suburban stopped northbound in the fast lane on Highway 101.
According to reports by OSP, the driver of the Honda Pilot, Rebecca Pitts, 37, failed to notice a Suburban traveling northbound as she pulled out to make a left turn. The vehicle struck the Suburban, which was driven by 56-year-old Deborah Rondeau of Lakeside.
In the report, all occupants self-extricated from their vehicles. Bay Cities Ambulance transported Pitts to Bay Area Hospital to treat her injuries, as well as a passenger from the Chevy Suburban.
In addition to Pitts, the passengers in the Honda also included four juveniles who were taken by a relative that later arrived on scene to Bay Area Hospital.
According to the OSP report, citations for both drivers are currently pending. No word yet on the status conditions of those taken to the hospital.