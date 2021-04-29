A small 2.0 magnitude earthquake 15 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean west of Bandon occurred at 10:13 p.m. Monday night, April 26, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The USGS reports a larger 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon near Coos Bay shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. No tsunami danger alerts were issued following the two Oregon Coast quakes.
Oregon Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo has said in earlier interviews that the area gets many earthquakes annually.
"They are so far away from the coast they don’t have any impact, other than just reminding us that earthquakes can happen at any time," she said.
Geologists have said there is evidence that a massive subduction zone earthquake will occur off the coast from northern California to British Columbia, with force similar to that which hit Indonesia in 2004, and Japan in 2011, during subduction zone earthquakes and tsunamis. Precisely when such a disaster would occur is difficult to pinpoint.
Oregon's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) encourages people to be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of two weeks following a major earthquake.
To learn more about protecting yourself during earthquakes, visit www.earthquakecountry.org/step5 and www.ShakeOut.org. For more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management website, ready.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In