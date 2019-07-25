COOS COUNTY — A Coos County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on state Highway 42 near milepost 4 in Coos Bay.
According to a report by Oregon State Police, the driver of a Nissan Sentra, Barbara Ross, 62, of North Bend was stopped in a lane traveling eastbound on Highway 42 waiting to make a left turn onto Roderick Road before she was “rear ended” by another vehicle that “failed to see” her.
The other vehicle, which was a Coos County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, was operated by 26-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Olander. The force of the impact pushed Ross’ vehicle into another lane of west bound travel, said the OSP report.
Ross and Olander were transported to Bay Area Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The cars were both towed due to significant damage.
Coos County Sheriff’s Cpt. Gabe Fabrizio issued a comment via email Thursday morning saying the investigation is currently being conducted by Oregon State Police.
“The investigation is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, and as such, we are unable to comment at this time on the status of the investigation, or the outcome,” said Fabrizio in an email. “Unfortunately, we also don’t have a definitive timeline of when the investigation will be completed.”
This story will be updated as more information comes in.