COOS BAY — An occupant of a home that caught fire Friday night on South Fourth Street in Coos Bay is being treated at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.
The occupant was transferred from Bay Area Hospital with “significant heat related injuries,” according to a press release by the Coos Bay Fire Department.
At approximately 7:35 p.m., Coos Bay firefighters were dispatched to the home, which had been converted into a triplex apartment, in downtown Coos Bay. The flames and smoke emitted from the home were so large that some firefighters reported seeing it as they were heading out of the fire station about two blocks away, according to the release.
“The fire started in a bedroom and, fueled by a mattress, grew quickly,” said the release. “The occupants were able to get out of the apartment, but one had to be rescued by another family member. These two occupants were sent by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.”
One of the occupants was treated for smoke inhalation and later released. A neighboring home sustained some heat damage on its exterior and additional occupants inside the triplex who were in a separate apartment were displaced.
The fire was contained to the southwest corner of the triplex building before it was put out. The third apartment was unoccupied. It's estimated the fire has caused about $80,000 worth of damages.
After extinguishing the fire, the fire chief and deputy state fire marshal conducted in investigation into the cause of the fire.
“While the area of origin was easily identified, the cause of the fire is still being investigated," the release said. "A witness statement from the occupant that was hospitalized is needed before the official cause can be reported.”
This story will be updated as more information is provided.