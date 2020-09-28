COOS BAY — Local organizers are planning two different events on Saturday: A rally and “Trump Train” parade featuring right-wing leader Joey Gibson and a wildfire relief drive in opposition to the Gibson event.
Local conservative radio host Rob Taylor is planning the rally featuring Gibson. Although Gibson was charged last month for inciting a riot in Portland, Taylor says the rally’s goal is to show a “huge opposition to lawlessness” in rural areas.
“We don’t want Coos County to turn into Portland,” Taylor said, referring to protests that have occurred nightly in a few square blocks of that city and resulted in some injuries and damage to property.
Progressive activists in the community say that, as a direct response to Taylor’s event, they plan to collect donations for residents of the Rogue Valley recovering from Oregon’s devastating wildfires at a “Rally for Rogue Valley.” Organizer and local pastor Israel Jurich says they’ll be collecting items like tents, electric camp stoves and new socks and underwear.
“I oppose the fascists and the alt-right,” Jurich said in an email. “It is my sincere hope that our Rally for Rogue Valley communicates that resistance to fascism is a work of love and inspires a sense of rivalry with our political opponents that encourages them to outdo us in generosity and compassion.”
Supplies donated at the event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Front Street Community Bike Works, will be brought to Talent, through Rogue Valley Mutual Aid Fire Support, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Taylor’s rally will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the Coos Bay boardwalk. Organizers have been in contact with Coos Bay Police, which plans to have a presence at the event.
"We will have adequate patrols available to respond should there be any issues that require additional law enforcement," Coos Bay Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar said.
Portland has been a focus for Gibson, whose Patriot Prayer group frequently clashes violently with left-leaning protesters and has attracted the support of white supremacists.
One such clash in May led Gibson’s supporters to a Portland pub where anti-fascist protesters were gathered, the Portland newspaper Willamette Week reported. In August, Gibson turned himself in on riot charges stemming from that event. In interviews, he’s maintained that the charges are “politically targeted.”
Coos Bay rally attendees plan to form a “Trump Train” after the event on Saturday, driving vehicles decorated in support of President Donald Trump north on U.S. Highway 101, according to Taylor and the event’s Facebook page.
Taylor's group will need a city special events permit only if more than 10 cars are in a caravan through city streets, according to City Operations Manager Randy Dixon.
At the same time, Jurich hopes the wildfire relief drive will “demonstrate our vision of a society of liberty and justice.”
“Anyone can come down and donate, even if they disagree with our political ideas,” Jurich said. “This is about meeting needs."
