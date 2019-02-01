Just before midnight on Wednesday the Bandon Police Department and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle off the road and slightly down an embankment, partially blocking a lane of travel. Inside the vehicle deputies located 25-year-old Kyle Strickland and 24-year-old Sean Adams. The two denied operating the vehicle, claiming that a mysterious subject, who fled after the crash, was operating the vehicle.
However, a witness observed Strickland trying to remove the vehicle.
The state of Oregon recognizes that any operation of a vehicle is considered driving under the law, to include operation of any internal controls or pushing of the vehicle causing movement. Both men were arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants for their part in moving the vehicle. Deputies reported that both men provided breath samples which showed them to both have a BAC of 0.16, twice the legal limit.