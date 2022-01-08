Two Coos Bay men were killed January 2 when they vehicle they were in slipped on ice and slipped into the Coos River.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was notified of a car in the river at around 9:30 a.m. The deputy responded to the area of the Dellwood gate on Weyerhauser 5000 Road in Coos Bay and located the vehicle upside down in the river.
Because of the steep embankment and conditions of the river, the deputy requested the assistance of additional deputies from the marine division to put a boat in the water as well as Mast Bro. Towing to hoist the truck from the water.
When the additional resources arrived on scene, the vehicle was able to be recovered with a combined effort. Unfortunately 36-year-old Jose Perez-Ramirez and 36-year-old Robert L. Poblano were found deceased, still in the cab of the vehicle.
After an investigation, it was determined speed in combination with unfavorable road conditions was the most likely cause of the crash.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all residents of Coos County to take precautions when driving due to the extreme weather we have been experiencing. Roadways are still icy in certain places as well as high winds causing debris on many roadways.
