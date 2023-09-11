On September 10th, 2023, around 11:20 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a report about subjects trespassing at the Beaver Hill Disposal Site. Sergeant S. Moore and Deputy Z. Smith responded to the location. Bandon Police Department met them to assist.

Shortly after their arrival, they located Ryan Woolman (37) of Bandon, hiding in the garbage pit at the disposal site. 

1
2
0
0
2





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments