LAKESIDE — Two people were injured in a boating accident on South Ten Mile Lake on Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 26 at about 3:15 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeside Fire department, Bay Cities Ambulance, Lower Umpqua Ambulance and Reach Helicopter Service responded to a boat explosion/accident on the Devore Arm of South Ten Mile Lake.
The Sheriff’s Office was conducting routine boat patrol in the area when the call came in, stated the release. A Sheriff’s Office deputy was first on scene, pulled one victim out of the water and rendered potentially lifesaving first aid to both victims involved in the incident.
Minutes later, the Lakeside Fire Department arrived on scene, provided advanced first aid and assisted with extrication of the victims via boat.
One female victim, with multiple lacerations and possible broken bones, was taken to Bay Area Hospital via Bay Cities Ambulance.
The second victim, a male, suffered a severe compound fracture to the lower leg and was transported by Lower Umpqua Hospital Ambulance to a nearby airport and Reach Helicopter Service flew him to River Bend Hospital in Eugene.
Cause of the accident is still under investigation. Preliminary results are that the personal watercraft exploded during start up while inside of a boat house at the location.
