From December 10 through February 12, 2022, the Coos Art Museum will be presenting two special exhibitions of works drawn from its Rental/Sales Gallery. Art from local and regional artists will be on view in both the Mabel Hansen and Uno Richter Galleries. Artworks will include a variety of styles, media and sizes. The Hansen Gallery will feature abstract artworks while the Richter Gallery will feature works with a maritime theme. A free reception for the exhibition will take place Friday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks will be required for all attendees.
The artworks will be available for immediate sale or may be rented by Coos Art Museum members. This is a great opportunity to learn about the Rental/Sales Gallery and participating artists. It is also a perfect occasion to support both the museum and local artists while acquiring a unique gift for the holidays
The Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
