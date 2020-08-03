CURRY COUNTY — After 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, Curry County Public Health received notification from Curry General Hospital of two verified confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The two confirmed positive cases are non-residents traveling from outside the area with other family members, both individuals who tested positive are from the same household and they are self-isolating with their family members and monitoring symptoms, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
This case has been referred back to the state and county of residence.
Curry County Public Health is investigating to possibly identify any close, prolonged contacts and suspected exposures of this case.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information we can in order to keep its citizens safe.
