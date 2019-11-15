MILLINGTON — A two car motor vehicle accident has shut down part of U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 241 near Johnson Rock Products. The accident is still under investigation.
An initial assessment of the accident showed that a blue Volvo lost control when making a turn onto the highway when it was struck by a white SUV.
According to Captain Gabe Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff's Office, both drivers were transported to the hospital, and he is unaware if there were any other passengers in the vehicles.
“They had to use the Jaws of Life on the Volvo to get it open. It was struck on the passenger side,” Fabrizio said.
First responders included Millington, Sumner and Green Acres Fire Districts, Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriffs, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“We do still have the highway shut down right at Johnson Rock Products from about milepost 240.5 to 241,” Millington Fire Chief Samantha Mason said.
Mason isn’t sure how long it will take to clean up the scene, but her guess is within the next hour or so.
Check back with The World for continued updates on this story.