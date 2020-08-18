LAKESIDE — Two brothers are dead after one flipped the kayak he was in and the other ran from the dock and jumped into the water to help rescue him on Sunday in Lakeside.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Aug. 16, at about 4:54 p.m., the Lakeside Fire Department was paged for a medical call on North Tenmile Lake in Lakeside.
It was initially reported that two men were in the water after their kayak rolled over in the lake. Lakeside Fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene.
Upon arrival of law enforcement units, both men were being pulled from the water, and CPR was immediately started, the release stated. It was later determined the victims were 67-year-old Phillip J. Gray and his brother, 51-year-old Mark A. Gray, both Lakeside residents. The dock was located at a private residence on the lake, said Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio of the Sheriff's Office.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Phillip Gray had rolled his kayak approximately 50 yards from shore and had been unable to re-board or self rescue. Phillip had not been wearing a life vest when his kayak tipped, according to the press release.
Mark Gray heard his brother’s cry for help and immediately ran down the dock and jumped in the water in an effort to help Phillip.
CPR efforts performed by multiple law enforcement officers and Lakeside Fire Department volunteers on scene were unsuccessful.
Both Phillip and Mark ultimately succumbed to their injuries.
