COOS COUNTY — Coos County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two individuals over the weekend for drug possession.
According to a press release from the CCSO, deputies first pulled over a vehicle for defective equipment on Charleston Road near Metcalf on Saturday, August 25 around 9:39 p.m. The driver, Cassandra Olson, 28 of North Bend, had a suspended license and it was discovered she was on parole for possession of a controlled substance.
“During the investigation, deputies asked for and received from Olson consent to search her person and the vehicle to search for illegal items,” the release stated. “During a search of a purse, deputies located what they believed to be methamphetamine, packaging material, scales and numerous pills.”
Olson and her passenger, Mario Castro Roman, 22 of North Bend, were placed under arrest. For Olson, she was booked into the Coos County Jail for possession and distribution of a controlled substance and on a detainer from her probation officer. Meanwhile, Roman was arrested on possession and delivery of a controlled substance.
“While in the jail, Roman attempted to flush down a toilet what is suspected of being methamphetamine and packaging materials,” the release said.
Both have a bail for $125,000.