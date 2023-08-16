Coos Bay police

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested two people, a man and a woman, after responding to a report of a fight between multiple people outside of a Coos Bay home.

On August 15, 2023, around 5:40 p.m., the North Coos 9-1-1 Center (NC911) received several reports of a fight in the 2400 block of Woodland Drive. Callers reported that reportedly one person had been threatened with a gun, a brick had been thrown at a vehicle, and people were fighting and running along the roadway.

