The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested two people, a man and a woman, after responding to a report of a fight between multiple people outside of a Coos Bay home.
On August 15, 2023, around 5:40 p.m., the North Coos 9-1-1 Center (NC911) received several reports of a fight in the 2400 block of Woodland Drive. Callers reported that reportedly one person had been threatened with a gun, a brick had been thrown at a vehicle, and people were fighting and running along the roadway.
CBPD officers responded and contacted eight people who were involved, briefly shutting down the road on Woodland Drive during the investigation. Following the investigation, officers arrested two people, and both were transported to the Coos County Jail on the listed charges below.
The CBPD was assisted at the scene by the North Bend Police Department, Coos Bay Fire Department, and Bay Cities Ambulance.
1. Jeffery Socia, age 42: Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief 1
2. Crystal Holmes, age 52: Criminal Mischief 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In