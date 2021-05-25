Two people were arrested Monday after leading police on a long chase that went through parts of Douglas and Coos counties.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in Florence with the suspects eluding police from Florence and Reedsport. As the vehicles moved closer to Coos County, the North Bend Police, Oregon State Police and Coos County Sheriff’s Office joined in.
The suspects were driving a large truck while hauling a flatbed trailer with a sedan in it. Despite the heavy load, the pursuit topped speeds of 90 mph. Once the truck entered Coos County, and Oregon State Police trooper attempted to use a spike strip to flatten the truck’s tires.
But the truck was able to elude the strips and continued toward North Bend. With a deputy from the sheriff’s office in pursuit, a North Bend officer deployed a second set of spike strips just prior to the McCullough Bridge, which were successful in stopping the truck.
When the truck rolled to a stop, the two occupants fled on foot. For eight hours, officers and deputies searched the area. K-9 deputies Raven and Odin were also brought in, but it turned out to be local residents who called 9-1-1 to report suspicious subjects that allowed officers to catch the two people.
Police determined the truck, trailer and car being toward were all stolen out of Washington state. Inside, officers found makeshift weapons, suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, several stolen credit cards, debit cards, mail and checks.
Once located, Kendra E. Schratz, 27, and Bryce L. Adams, 23, were arrested and charged multiple crimes including identity theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The two were immediately transported to Florence for booking.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Florence Police Department, Reedsport Police Department, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police Department and the multiple citizens who assisted in locating these individuals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In