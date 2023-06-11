Northwest Community Credit Union

Northwest Community Credit Union in North Bend

TwinStar Credit Union and Northwest Community Credit Union (NWCU) are excited to announce their merger has received regulatory approval along with member approval by a vast majority vote of the Northwest Community Credit Union membership. The legal date of the merger for the two organizations is planned for June 12, 2023.

The newly merged organization will serve more than 245,000 members with a branch network of 36 locations across the states of Oregon and Washington. Combined, the organization will have assets of over $4 billion.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments