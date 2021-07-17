Carol Turner, selected artist of the month by Bay Area Artists Association, will exhibit three works at Coos Art Museum from August 1-31. One of the three oil paintings is actually a triptych connected with rods and hung as one unit.
Turner grew up in Oregon and studied art at Contra Costa College in California before embarking on a 40-year career in graphic design and painting in her spare time. She took oil painting classes upon returning to Oregon, but she was most influenced by studying the works of the Hudson River School landscape artists of the nineteenth century. Eventually, along with a 28-year career as a jazz vocalist, she focused full time on her painting. She currently travels extensively to paint… especially magnificent waterfalls. Her upcoming trip to Puerto Rico likely will inspire paintings of the tropics.
Turner continually studies to enrich and refine the color, atmosphere and detail in her realistic landscapes and wildlife. She teaches painting by appointment at her studio and occasionally guides plein air excursions. She has been honored with many awards at exhibitions, and her work is in many collections across the country. Her work is marketed from her website (carolturnerart.com), at her studio and at exhibits. She is a member of the Bay Area Artists Association, Coos Art Museum and the Coquille Valley Art Association.
