BUNKER HILL — One family is displaced after a house caught fire early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, Coos Bay firefighters were dispatched to Ellen Road in the Bunker Hill area outside of the city, the first fire engine arriving within five minutes of the call. When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire involvement to the front porch and exterior of the multi-family dwelling,” the release said.
“The fire was knocked down and firefighters began searching for fire extension throughout the walls and ceilings,” the release said. “The fire caused significant damage to both dwellings and is estimated to be around $150,000 in repair costs.”
The family displaced by the fire is now being assisted by the local American Red Cross. The other unit was unoccupied.
“Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire investigators do not believe the fire was intentionally set,” the release said.
To report information about the fire, or to learn about the Coos Bay Fire Department’s free smoke alarm program, call the department at 541-269-1191.
