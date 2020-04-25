CHARLESTON — It started with coffee at sunrise. Then whatever paperwork needed to be completed and, before you know it, out on the ocean catching fish.
For John Blanchard of Sharky’s Charters, this has been a typical day. All year long people flocked to his fishing charter outside of Coos Bay to get out on the water and catch salmon, tuna, halibut or anything else that was in season at the time.
But, much like everything over the past month, this regular day has been completely uprooted. As the novel coronavirus has caused businesses across the country to close, Blanchard is now worried about if his will be able to open back up.
“I don’t know. I suppose I will start having to sell things. I don’t know how long I can, really — I don’t know,” said Blanchard when asked about what is next.
“It’s unknown to me. I will go until I can ... I guess at some point I have to come up with a plan on how I’m going to pay bills and go forward. It’s just where are the jobs now? How do you go get a job here at the coast? It was hard to get a job beforehand. I guess I would have to start looking for work or doing something.”
Blanchard, 45, started Sharky’s Charter in 2017. He saw an opportunity for families and small groups to catch sizable fish around the area and has put all his time and effort into making it as successful as possible.
“It is my life. It’s not just a job. It defines me as a person,” said Blanchard. “I’m skilled in navigating the ocean and fishing. I’ve spent my whole life doing that and through no fault of my own, I can’t do that.”
Since restrictions have been put in place due to the coronavirus, Blanchard has been grappling with how to respond. Initially there was a Facebook post from Sharky’s Charter proclaiming that COVID-19 would not stop upcoming trips. But that was followed by an update on March 23 announcing refunds for now canceled excursions.
After being told not to go out with groups, the difficult situation was made worse when the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced non-Oregon residents would unable to hunt or fish in the state. This was decision was done, again, to prevent transmission of the virus.
“It’s like a one-two punch. Here I get hit with I can’t fish and now I get hit with I can’t fish for my clients once — that’s just another hurdle that they’re going to have to undo. And what it seems like is that it’s really easy to make regulations. It’s really hard to undo them,” said Blanchard.
This has all left Blanchard at a loss. He has reached out to ODFW and the Oregon State Marine Board; he has applied for an emergency disaster loan; he is waiting for his stimulus check to come.
He feels he has gone through all the right channels and is now stuck.
“At some point, people are going to have to start protesting this or doing something. I don’t know what else to do now. If they don’t do anything I’m about ready to grab a sign and stand on 101 because there is no avenue left for me,” said Blanchard.
“They hold my licenses, they hold my life. What are you going to do?”
In the meantime, Blanchard has done what he has always done: gone fishing.
This time it wasn’t with a charter group but instead, after chatting with a neighbor, it is for a program called "Fish for Families." Blanchard and some other captains have caught and donated over 1,000 pounds of fish that became 450 pounds of filets for the Coos Bay Food Bank.
“That has been a really positive thing that I can focus on in my life while this is happening. And trying to make a difference in the community where I can, I guess. With the skills that I have and the resources that I have. That’s went well,” he said.
As Blanchard works to provide for the community, he is waiting to see what is next for him and Sharky’s Charters.
“I’ve got a business, I’ve got a lease. I just don’t know. It’s been really stressful,” he said. “But I’ll figure it out one way or another.”
