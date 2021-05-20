COOS BAY ─ The cause of the vehicle fire from Wednesday, May 12, is still unknown, and the truck is a “total loss.”
Coos Bay Fire Department’s Battalion Chief John Guenther arrived on scene after the fire was reported around 3 p.m.
“It was on Highway 101, at the intersection of Evans Boulevard and Johnson in Coos Bay,” Guenther said. “We don’t have an exact cause because with car fires they burn really hot and there’s a lot of melted plastic, so it’s tough to really tell how it started.”
According to Guenther, the black Dodge pickup was returning from Bandon and the fire could have been from “something (heating) up on their drive towing a trailer.”
It is known that the fire originated in the truck’s rear axel, he said.
Communications Supervisor Tessa Cupp from the Coos Bay Police Department said in a previous interview that when units arrived on scene, they found the truck “fully engulfed” in flame.
“…We contained the fire to the vehicle and there was no damage to the trailer it was towing,” Guenther said, adding that it took 10 to 15 minutes before getting the fire under control. “We had a little trouble because the fuel tank started leaking and causing additional fire and fuel, which is why we’ve had to use a blanket of foam to get the fire contained.”
There were no injuries. Guenther stated the two occupants and their dog were able to get out of the vehicle safely and that the truck and trailer were moved from the highway soon after, allowing north-bound and south-bound lanes to open again.
On average, he said the Coos Bay Fire Department responds to one “good vehicle fire” a month.
“We’ve responded to a lot of them more frequently,” he said, explaining that this could just be from increasing traffic through the area. “There’s a lot of traffic on Highway 101 and a high influx of people coming and going from our city….”
He thanked the Coos Bay Police Department and bystanders for their assistance during Wednesday’s vehicle fire, stating that it was “great to help us out.”
