NORTH BEND — A truck hit a power pole Wednesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m. on Sherman Avenue (U.S. Highway 101) and Florida Avenue, resulting in downed power lines.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, a detour was put in place to direct traffic around the incident. The highway was closed for a short time, causing traffic back-ups. One lane of the highway opened within an hour and both lanes were open a short time after that.
You have free articles remaining.
The immediate area was without power due to the downed lines. City crews worked to restore power, which was estimated to take up to six hours.