NORTH BEND — A truck hit a power pole Wednesday afternoon about 2:30 p.m. on Sherman (U.S. Highway 101) and Florida Avenue, resulting in a broken power pole and downed power lines. No one was injured.

According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, a detour was put in place to direct traffic around the incident. The highway was closed for a short time, causing traffic back-ups. One lane of the highway opened within an hour and both lanes were opened a short time later.

Sherman and Florida Avenue in Coos Bay where a truck hit a power pole Wednesday.

The immediate area was without power due to the downed lines. Pacific Power crews worked to restore power, which was estimated to be completed by 6 p.m.

