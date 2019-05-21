COOS BAY — Coos Bay police responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning after a pickup truck rolled onto the train tracks in front of the Coos History Museum on U.S. Highway 101.
The driver of the vehicle walked away from the scene with minor injuries. According to authorities, the driver had accelerated his speed to pass at the curve and lost control of his vehicle.
As of now, authorities say the crash was likely caused by slippery road conditions due to recent increased rainfall. A maintenance crew from the Coos Bay Rail Line also appeared on scene to help clear up the railroad tracks.
The Coos Bay Police Department was assisted by Oregon State Police in directing traffic and the site was cleared in less than an hour.