{{featured_button_text}}
Car Crash

A Ford pickup truck rolled over Tuesday morning traveling north on U.S. Highway 101.

 AMANDA LINARES The World

COOS BAY — Coos Bay police responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning after a pickup truck rolled onto the train tracks in front of the Coos History Museum on U.S. Highway 101.

The driver of the vehicle walked away from the scene with minor injuries. According to authorities, the driver had accelerated his speed to pass at the curve and lost control of his vehicle.

As of now, authorities say the crash was likely caused by slippery road conditions due to recent increased rainfall. A maintenance crew from the Coos Bay Rail Line also appeared on scene to help clear up the railroad tracks.

The Coos Bay Police Department was assisted by Oregon State Police in directing traffic and the site was cleared in less than an hour.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

0
1
1
0
1