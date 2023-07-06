Troy Cribbins was appointed to the Coos Bay City Council’s vacant position last Tuesday, June 20. Cribbins filled the vacancy left by Rob Miles and will serve until November 2024.
Cribbins has lived in Coos Bay for over 16 years and owns Access Rehabilitation, a physical therapy staffing company serving many different facilities requiring rehabilitation. He has also recently worked as the Director of Physical Therapy for Pacific Home Health and Hospice from 2019 to 2022.
Cribbins’s community service and engagement comes from multiple organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Oregon, where he serves as the Vice President of Board of Governors and as a member of the finance committee. He also serves as a board member for the Bay Area Hospital and Bay Area Hospital Foundation and is a member of the finance committee for the Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
“I truly care for my community, and I carry the same drive and compassion as it relates to our community with me, in my various current roles in community service,” Cribbins said in a letter to the City Council.
Cribbins joined four other candidates on the ballot: Ryan Truss, Roger Morgan, Michael Hicks, and Lee Ann Wander.
During the June 20 Council Meeting, Councilors blindly voted for their preferred candidate. Cribbins received four votes, with Wander receiving the remaining two votes.
“I want to thank you for your confidence in appointing me to this position. I look forward to serving for the staff members as well as the community,” Cribbins said during the councilor comments section of the meeting.
Cribbins will fill the remainder of Rob Miles’s term. Miles announced his resignation earlier this year after he and his wife decided they were relocating to Eugene. He said he plans to remain connected to the Coos Bay Area.
“Rob Miles resigned because he moved to Eugene with the other Council presidents. So now we have a term to fill,” Mayor Benetti joked at the June 20 council meeting.
Miles was also in attendance at the meeting to help declare the week of June 26 National Boys and Girls Club week for Coos Bay.
