Troy Cribbins was appointed to the Coos Bay City Council’s vacant position last Tuesday, June 20. Cribbins filled the vacancy left by Rob Miles and will serve until November 2024.

Cribbins has lived in Coos Bay for over 16 years and owns Access Rehabilitation, a physical therapy staffing company serving many different facilities requiring rehabilitation. He has also recently worked as the Director of Physical Therapy for Pacific Home Health and Hospice from 2019 to 2022.

