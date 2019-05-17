LAKESIDE — The Eel-Tenmile Salmon Trout Enhancement Program in association with ODFW will be hosting a free fishing day for children 14 years old or younger from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Tugman State Park.
Children will receive an activity card which is checked at stations to learn to identify fish, tie knots, make lures, learn fishing courtesy, and cast a fishing and fly rod. They will have their picture taken with their catch, and receive a fishing rod and reel. There will be a free barbecued hot dog or hamburger lunch.