NORTH BEND — Lt. Col. James “Jim” Wiley Jr. was an incredible storyteller. As his mother, Ruth, remembers it he in fact always had a story to tell.
“I always tell people now to share their stories of him with me even if I’ve heard it many times before,” she said. “I’ve heard a lot of funny ones of him when he worked at Albertsons and how he used to flex his muscles as he passed by the freezer windows.”
Gifts and memories on display Saturday at the Tribute to the Troops of Oregon tour gathers to honor the family Lance Cpl. Bryan Bertrand at Br…
In 2008, after a year into his first tour of duty in Afghanistan, Lt. Col. Wiley passed away from injuries sustained in a non-combat related incident. The North Bend High School graduate who served in the U.S. Army was 46 years old.
“I knew at his funeral it was time for me to tell a story,” said Ruth. “So, at the end of mass I told the story of the water bugs and dragonflies. It’s about how water bugs at the bottom of a pond see their fellow bugs climb up to a lily pad, but never come back.”
“One water bug makes a promise to come back, but after becoming a dragonfly finds out he can’t penetrate the water and return. So he has to wait for them to come up.”
Ruth recalls telling the story and attending a dinner reception afterward years ago with dozens of friends and family members who all wanted to pay tribute to Wiley. She stood outside to get one last glance of the hearse carrying her son.
“I remember everyone coming out and saying Ruth, ‘you have to come inside quick,’” she said. “I thought something terrible had happened and went running into the room and every single head was looking up and there was this great big dragonfly flying back and forth. I walked into the room it flew around my head twice and then flew out. It was Jim.”
Ruth and her husband James were among the many families visited Friday in the Bay Area as part of the Tribute to the Troops of Oregon’s tour to honor Gold Star families and their fallen loved ones.
Stan and Nicole Wood of McMinnville photograph a Purple Heart belt buckle gifted to the family Lance Cpl. Bryan Bertrand by the Tribute to the…
The nonprofit organization, which consists of all volunteers, paid their respects to the Wileys by presenting them with a series of gifts and offering them words of support. Among the hundreds of motorcyclists who rode to their home Friday included Ruth’s youngest son, Rick.
“I’ve been in touch with Tribute to the Troops for years and was very happy to hear that they were finally coming to our area,” said Ruth. “When you lose a child or loved one, the biggest thing you can do to honor them is to remember their names. My son’s name was Jim and each and every time someone speaks to us about him or gives us a hug it’s a gift because it honors him.”
Tribute to the Troops, which was co-founded in 2004 by country singer Rockie Lynne, began in Minnesota as a way to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives batting in the War on Terror. Jennifer McKinley, a Gold Star liaison with the group, said the Oregon chapter began in 2011 and has since completed 39 visits throughout the state. This year, the group arranged to meet with seven families spread throughout Coos Bay, North Bend and Florence on Friday and Saturday.
McKinley, a Gold Star mother herself, said the ceremony helps provide healing and comfort to families across the state and reminds them that support is nearby.
“We want them to know their loved ones are not forgotten,” said McKinley. “There is a community of people out there that will keep their memories alive and that if they need anything we’re here.”
Her son Eric McKinley, a soldier with the Army National Guard, died in 2004 in Iraq. McKinley and her husband started the Oregon chapter as a way to honor their son and continue his legacy.
“Our goal is visit every family in Oregon,” said McKinley.
Earlier Friday morning, the group also made a stop at Bryan’s Home in North Bend to honor Lance Cpl. Bryan Bertrand, who the home is named after, and his family. Bertrand’s parents Bruce and Patty, as well as other family members and friends were among hundreds who attended.
The the Tribute to the Troops of Oregon tour fills the front yard of Ruth and James Wiley's home Saturday as they gather to honor their son Lt…
A Marshfield High School graduate, Bertrand was the first reported casualty in Afghanistan from Coos County and first Marine to die in the post 9/11 war in 2002.
At the ceremony, stories of Bertrand were shared, including his extensive athletic career at Marshfield and the meaning behind his childhood nickname, “Mr. Talk-A-Lot.”
“It was really a wonderful experience,” said Bruce. “The common bond among all these motorcycle riders — beyond motorcycles — with most of them is having been in the service themselves or having lost a son or daughter made their message to us when they talk to us individually really heartfelt.”
The group also held a benefit dinner and auction Friday night featuring a performance by veteran Rockie Lynne. According to McKinley, the group is currently raising money to support its educational fund for the children of fallen soldiers.
Anyone looking to find out more information or make a donation can call 503-551-7258 or visit the Tribute to the Troops - Oregon Facebook page.