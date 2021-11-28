The Coquille Indian Tribe has received a five-year grant to help guide and advocate for tribal youth.
The grant is part of $73 million awarded by the U.S. Justice Department to 85 American Indian and Alaska Native communities nationwide. The grants aim to enhance law enforcement and justice practices, expand victim services, and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts.
The Coquille Tribe’s $508,000 grant will be used for culturally based prevention practices, academic enrichment and advocacy for culturally centered youth education services.
“We know that our youth are best served by programs that build on the strengths of our indigenous culture,” said Coquille Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade. “We’re pleased that the Justice Department recognizes the importance of applying our traditional values to the many issues confronting today’s youth.”
Of the $73 million awarded under the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation program, $3.5 million will come to Oregon. Along with the Coquille Tribe, the grantees are the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, the Klamath Tribes and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In