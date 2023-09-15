The Coquille Indian Tribe

The Coquille Indian Tribe would like to share the following observations made by Coquille Tribal Chair Brenda Meade following the passing of Jimmy Buffett, the founder and influence behind the Tribe’s Compass by Margaritaville Hotel in Medford, Oregon:

"The Coquille Indian Tribe offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy Buffett and joins with the millions around the world who are remembering his spirit and his commitment to sharing a joyous approach to life with everyone.

