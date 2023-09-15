The Coquille Indian Tribe would like to share the following observations made by Coquille Tribal Chair Brenda Meade following the passing of Jimmy Buffett, the founder and influence behind the Tribe’s Compass by Margaritaville Hotel in Medford, Oregon:
"The Coquille Indian Tribe offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy Buffett and joins with the millions around the world who are remembering his spirit and his commitment to sharing a joyous approach to life with everyone.
"It was that commitment, expressed through his Margaritaville business ventures, that spawned a partnership between the Coquille Tribe and Margaritaville. Although it may seem odd to pair a Pacific Northwest tribe with a company associated with warm southern beaches, our shared values brought us together.
"Welcoming guests and sharing our good fortune with others defines the spirit of the Potlatch that is at the heart of our Tribal values – values that align with Jimmy’s vision for Margaritaville. He saw Margaritaville as a way to bring fun, enjoyment and a vacation state of mind to as many people as possible. In Jimmy’s world, guests are welcomed, encouraged to leave their cares behind and made to feel at home – indeed the spirit of the Potlatch.
"Jimmy’s life is remembered for how he cared for those around him and his desire to bring others “along for the ride.” In turn, our Coquille culture and values encourage us to demonstrate that same care toward our guests and our employees.
As we mourn Jimmy’s passing and celebrate his life, we are reminded of our responsibility to share the joys of life wherever we can."
