COOS BAY — The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians have announced they will look into resubmitting an application for a Traditional Cultural Property to the Oregon State Historical Preservation Office.
The announcement came in response to the return of the TCP application by the National Park Service's Keeper of the National Register of Historic Places.
“The Tribe is understandably disappointed by the action of the Keeper sending back the application for the TCP,” Tribal Council Chairman Doc Slyter said. “However, the action of the Keeper was not a rejection, but merely pointed out issues with the application process that can be addressed.”
The Tribe said that in the days ahead it will be carefully looking at what the Keeper identified to determine its next steps.
“We remain heartened that the SHPO has already agreed with the Tribe as to the historic significance and eligibility of the TCP for inclusion on the Register, which will ensure that impacts to the very important historic, archaeological and cultural resources are considered,” the Tribe said in a press release.
The Tribe also said they remain committed to preserving cultural resources. According to CTCLUSI, its primary objective is to perpetuate the Tribe’s unique identity and continued connection to this place through the preservation of cultural artifacts and sites of cultural, sacred, religious and historic significance.
The TCP boundary includes the expansive bay and its sloughs, inlets and adjacent uplands. The proposed district includes portions of private and public land in the cities of Coos Bay, North Bend and adjacent areas in Coos County.
After the Tribe looks over the recommendations to its application by the Keeper and decides to resubmit, SHPO will then restart the nomination process, including a new public comment period.
Some issues the Keeper noted in the returned application included lack of specificity regarding the cultural properties boundaries, and federal and local agencies with substantial interest in the proposed district not being given unredacted copies of the nomination prior to its submission, among others.