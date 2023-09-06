Offshore Energy

Offshore wind energy.

Last week, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (“BOEM”) released two draft Wind Energy Areas (“WEAs”) for development of off-shore wind energy off the Oregon Coast, including areas near Florence and Brookings.

The release of these WEAs was contrary to the call of the Oregon governor and Congressional delegation requesting that the process for wind energy development by suspended to ensure that the concerns of local residents, commercial fishing, and Tribes are fully considered in the process.

