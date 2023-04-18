Gov. Tina Kotek’s opposition to tribal gaming growth is disappointing but not surprising to the Coquille Indian Tribe.
“We had hoped that this governor would respect federal law and the economic development rights of Indian tribes,” said tribal Chair Brenda Meade. “But it’s no surprise that the boss of Oregon’s biggest gaming enterprise wants to lock out competition.”
Kotek told Oregon tribes today that she will continue her two predecessors’ hypocritical and discriminatory campaign against tribal gaming development.
“Oregon’s governors consistently say they want to prevent proliferation of casinos, but the state is the biggest casino promoter in Oregon,” Meade said. “The Oregon Lottery’s growing video gaming empire is everywhere – grocery stores, bowling alleys, restaurants, Lottery parlors and now even on the Internet.”
Kotek specifically noted her opposition to the Coquille Tribe’s plans for a small “Class II” gaming facility in Medford. A Class II facility can offer electronic bingo on video machines, but no casino-style games.
Federal law and Oregon’s longstanding compact with the Coquille Tribe state plainly that Oregon has no authority over Class II gaming. Meade said opposing the Medford project is yet another attempt to negate government promises to tribes.
“Her position amounts to a hostile act against Oregon tribes and tribal sovereignty,” Meade said. “Opposing our economic development opportunities amounts to an attack on our ability to provide health care, housing, education, and Elder assistance to our people.”
In today’s announcement, Kotek joined former Govs. Kate Brown and John Kitzhaber in promoting a mythical “one-casino policy,” which purports to limit each Oregon tribe to a single casino.
Meade said the one-casino idea has no legal authority, and it has been applied selectively and erroneously.
“Two other Oregon tribes have opened secondary gaming facilities,” Meade said. “One of those is only three miles from our Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend, and nobody has a problem with that. In fact, the state supports it.”
The tribe has pursued federal approval of the Medford project for more than 12 years, facing intense political opposition from previous governors as well as the Cow Creek Band, which operates the much larger Seven Feathers Resort Casino in Canyonville, 70 miles up the freeway.
The Coquille Tribe’s small Medford facility would help support the rising cost of programs and services for tribal families, while creating more than 200 local jobs. The facility would buy from local businesses, contribute substantially to Medford’s city budget, and support local nonprofits through a grant fund.
“Fair competition is good for consumers and good for the economy,” Meade said. “But this governor wants to pick winners and losers, by protecting the Lottery and a small number of wealthy, politically influential tribes.”
The tribe’s Medford proposal recently was the subject of an extended public comment period and an unprecedented two public hearings. A decision on the project is expected from the Bureau of Indian Affairs within the next few months.
“The governor has zero authority in this matter, and she should stay out of it,” Meade said.
