The Coquille Indian Tribe

Gov. Tina Kotek’s opposition to tribal gaming growth is disappointing but not surprising to the Coquille Indian Tribe.

“We had hoped that this governor would respect federal law and the economic development rights of Indian tribes,” said tribal Chair Brenda Meade. “But it’s no surprise that the boss of Oregon’s biggest gaming enterprise wants to lock out competition.”

